2 Kansans arrested in connection to shooting death of a Colorado man

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are behind bars and authorities are searching for a fifth following a shooting near a small Colorado town. At about 9 in the morning on Monday, there was a 911 call tied to shots fired in the area of W. 3rd Street in Swink. Swink is about 60 miles east of Pueblo down Highway 50. The victim stated the suspects were driving a silver sedan fleeing the area east on Highway 50.