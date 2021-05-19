newsbreak-logo
2 Kansans arrested in connection to shooting death of a Colorado man

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLA JUNTA, Colo. (KAKE) - A Kansas man and woman have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Colorado man. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says 48-year-old Ernesto Apodaca, of La Junta, was shot inside his vehicle in front of his apartment building on May 14. On Tuesday, CBI announced that 39-year-old Matthew Perez and 32-year-old Nikki Olivas, both of Garden City, were arrested in connection to the death.

