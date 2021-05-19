newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Society

Rebecca McCann

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca McCann became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Rebecca is the daughter of Robin and William McCann of Beachwood and the sister of Madeline. She is the granddaughter of MaryAnn and Dan Rothstein of Beachwood, and Phyllis and Paul McCann of Upper St. Clair, Pa. Rebecca attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys dance, skiing, piano and soccer. For her mitzvah project, Rebecca is volunteering with BreadLove.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Beachwood, OH
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florence#Breadlove#Daughter#Upper St Clair#Dance#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Society
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Ohio ObituariesCleveland Jewish News

Harold Agrast: Dec. 31, 1923 - May 6, 2021

Harold “Hal” Agrast was a lifelong Clevelander, fully dedicated to making the community better – which was evident in his almost 50-year career at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Agrast, who died May 6, 2021, at age 97, served in numerous roles before retiring in 1998, including working...
Ohio SocietyCleveland Jewish News

Solon interfaith leaders gather for day of prayer

Amid a divided world, the Solon Alliance of Interfaith Leaders 2021 National Day of Prayer Interfaith Gathering “Pinwheels for Peace” invited community faith leaders to discuss the world’s need for peace and how communities can create and sustain it on May 6 at Solon’s Veterans Memorial Park’s gazebo. Featuring representatives...
Ohio Societychagrinvalleytoday.com

Wedding - 05/12/2021

Albert Santilli and Judith Guerrero were married on May 1, 2021. The ceremony and reception were held at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples Beach Resort in Naples, Florida. The bride is the daughter of Maricela and Jaime Guerrero of Warren, Ohio. She is an administrative assistant for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Youngstown.
Ohio GovernmentCleveland Jewish News

Windsor Heights

Windsor Heights is a warm and welcoming senior community offering memory care and transitional assisted living for those experiencing memory challenges, Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Our programs are holistically designed to ease these symptoms. Our person-centered care program, for example, begins with an in-depth discovery process followed by a detailed assessment that centers around an individual’s unique needs. This care model works to empower residents, improve quality of life, support independence, enhance dignity, honor choice and promote positive well-being by tuning in to each residents’ unique social, cognitive, physical, spiritual and emotional needs. With the right combination of quality, care, safety, and comfort, we strive to enrich the lives of those we serve and create a community that truly feels like home.
Ohio EntertainmentCleveland Jewish News

WOLFS Gallery to feature Mary Spain exhibition

WOLFS Gallery in Beachwood will present an exhibition of paintings and small sculptures made by late Cleveland artist Mary Spain from May 14 to June 26. The exhibition, named “Through Mary Spain’s Looking Glass,” will feature 20 of Spain’s pieces obtained from a private collection, as well as additional pieces spanning her career.
Ohio HealthCleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Nosanchuk melanoma research fundraiser May 23

Sometimes life takes you on unexpected journeys, straying far from the path initially laid before you. For Rabbi Rob Nosanchuk, life suddenly diverged onto a new, unpaved road, one that was built on top of worry, fear and pain. What had started as an emergency visit for abdominal pains in...
Ohio EducationCleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights 12th grader wins Stop the Hate grand prize

Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11. Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Isaak-Shapiro to be honored during Mandel JDS spring jubilee

The Joseph & Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will hold its virtual “Spring Jubilee: Live In Your Living Room” on May 23. Led by master of ceremonies Scott Simon, the event will feature a special tribute to Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, former head of school who retired at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 16 years. His successor, Jay Leberman, began the role July 1, 2020.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

‘Differences aren’t obstacles:’ Stop the Hate finalist Madaleine Carter

Madaleine Carter is a junior at Beaumont School. The 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out contest, hosted by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, awards $100,000 to 25 students in sixth-12th grades in 12 Northeast Ohio counties. The competition is rooted in the Jewish value of respect for all humanity. Cleveland.com is posting the top 10 finalists. See all the essays here.
Ohio GovernmentCleveland Jewish News

Holocaust education needed

Yasher Koach to Howie Beigelman, who recently initiated the formation of a committee of community leaders to create and pass Ohio State Senate Bill 372, the Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission. It’s designed to create Holocaust public education programs. While it will be important to guide and train...
Ohio GovernmentCleveland Jewish News

Hastings sworn in as Beachwood city law director

Beachwood City Council voted 6-0 to appoint L. Stewart Hastings Jr. to be city law director at a May 10 special city council meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes. He will replace Diane A. Calta, who accepted a position with Mansour Gavin LPA in Cleveland and Independence. Council retained Calta as interim law director to assist with the transition and to complete pending matters.
Ohio HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Orange Board of Education receives 10 applications for vacancy

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – The Orange Board of Education received 10 applications for its vacancy by the May 7 deadline, according to board President Rebecca Boyle. At the school board meeting Monday (May 10), Boyle said the board will review the applications this week. Interviews will take place between Sunday (May 16) and May 19.
Ohio HealthCleveland Jewish News

As stressful school year ends, set tone of hope, healing

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, so this is a perfect time to reassess the mental health needs of everyone in the family. The struggles, stress and isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of the physical suffering of the illness itself, have taken a toll on everyone, from young children to the oldest adults. While there are reasons to be optimistic as more people get vaccines and restrictions start to loosen, it may take time to recover from the emotional roller coaster of the past 14 months.
Ohio Governmentwestlifenews.com

Commentary - 05/12/2021

We are saddened by several levy failures, particularly two school levies in Cuyahoga County. In North Olmsted, 72% of voters said no to the district’s proposed levy to cover operating costs. And a levy for expenses and permanent improvements failed in Rocky River with about 54% of voters opposed. Both...
Ohio GovernmentCleveland Jewish News

Hoover, Whiting to receive Maltz Heritage Award

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood will virtually host its eighth annual Maltz Heritage Award ceremony at 7 p.m. May 24 in honor of Carole F. Hoover, president and CEO of Hoover Millstein, a financial services and real estate development firm, and Vanessa L. Whiting, president of A.E.S. Management Corp., the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchisee in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio SocietyCleveland Jewish News

Allison Julia Rindsberg

Allison Julia Rindsberg became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 1, at Park Synagogue. Allison is the daughter of Jamie and Jeff Rindsberg of Beachwood, and the sister of Max and Jack. Allison is the granddaughter of Barbara Lichstein, Iris and Jerry Lichstein, and Denise and Frank Rindsberg. She enjoys softball, volleyball and attending Camp Barney Medintz. For her mitzvah project, Allison collaborated with BreadLove to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House. She also delivered care packages to isolated seniors working with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Ohio SocietyCleveland Jewish News

B’nai Jeshurun’s Shavuot program mixes prerecorded with live events

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike will celebrate Shavuot with a two-part event featuring lessons given by over 30 of the area’s Jewish leaders either prerecorded on YouTube starting May 13, or streaming live May 16. This year’s Community-wide Tikkun Leil Shavuot is the second for which the synagogue had...