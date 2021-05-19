Rebecca McCann
Rebecca McCann became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 8, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Rebecca is the daughter of Robin and William McCann of Beachwood and the sister of Madeline. She is the granddaughter of MaryAnn and Dan Rothstein of Beachwood, and Phyllis and Paul McCann of Upper St. Clair, Pa. Rebecca attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys dance, skiing, piano and soccer. For her mitzvah project, Rebecca is volunteering with BreadLove.www.clevelandjewishnews.com