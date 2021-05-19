Virginia Redistricting Commission debates hiring partisan firms for legal advice
For the Virginia Redistricting Commission, questions seem to be piling up faster than answers. The latest dilemma: Should the citizen-led commission try to find a nonpartisan law firm with experience in a field dominated by overtly political lawyers? Or should the commission hire one Republican firm and one Democratic firm and hope that leads to cohesive legal advice on how to redraw the state’s legislative and congressional maps later this year?www.virginiamercury.com