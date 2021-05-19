newsbreak-logo
Virginia Redistricting Commission debates hiring partisan firms for legal advice

By Graham Moomaw
virginiamercury.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Virginia Redistricting Commission, questions seem to be piling up faster than answers. The latest dilemma: Should the citizen-led commission try to find a nonpartisan law firm with experience in a field dominated by overtly political lawyers? Or should the commission hire one Republican firm and one Democratic firm and hope that leads to cohesive legal advice on how to redraw the state’s legislative and congressional maps later this year?

