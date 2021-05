Catfish anglers from several states traveled to the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers at Gallipolis, Ohio on Saturday for a King Kat Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. The Gallia County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau hosted the anglers who gathered to test their catfishing skills against other anglers and Mother Nature. Pictured is a scene from Saturday with a feisty catfish creating a tricky transfer at the weigh-in at Gallipolis. More on the event in an upcoming edition, including the “Big Kat” of the tournament which weighed in at 46.60 pounds.