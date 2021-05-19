Quick Acting Homebuyers Further Constrict Inventory

"To put the scarcity of housing into context, there is plenty of room for supply to increase and demand to taper off, and we would still find ourselves in a historically strong seller's market," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "While Americans brace themselves for a lot of changes as workplaces and schools reopen, the story of the housing market will largely remain the same. There simply aren't enough homes for sale in America for everyone with the desire and the means to buy one right now. Until new construction takes off—over the course of years, not months—home prices will continue to increase. This housing boom is nowhere close to over."