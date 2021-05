Members of the Orrville American Legion Auxiliary, Frank E. Cook Post 282, will be at Buehler's Fresh Food in Orrville, Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, to distribute poppies. Each year in May, the auxiliary volunteers distribute the poppies to remind Americans of the sacrifice of life and health made by the men and women of the Armed Forces. The poppies are made by hand by disabled veterans at The Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.