Nevada Government

5-Year-Old Boy Expresses Gratitude to Community Workers in Las Vegas by Handing Out Gifts

A young boy from Las Vegas, Justyn Boumah, has a heart of gold as he showed his appreciation to his local working community members by showering them with presents. Justyn Boumah went the extra mile to ensure workers around his city are shown gratitude during these difficult times. The 5-year-old held a community service called the Blessing Project, and surprised the city workers with snacks and candy.

