Priest 'said God bless' after 1986 Gateshead rape

BBC
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA court has heard a priest said "God bless" to a woman after raping her. Retired Roman Catholic priest John Anthony Clohosey, 72, is charged with raping the woman at her Gateshead home 35 years ago. The woman made the accusation after her pleas for financial help from his diocese...

