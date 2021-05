The yellow-bellied sapsucker is a woodpecker, and it looks and acts like a woodpecker. Where it differs from most woodpeckers is its feeding habits. While most woodpecker species bang on trees in order to find insects, the sapsucker has a different purpose. The sapsucker is looking for sap, which makes up a large share of its diet. Sapsuckers do eat insects. These they glean from bark and leaves, and sometimes catch in midair. Insects become trapped in the sap wells, too, and there they are eaten.