Greensboro seeks input on how to use American Rescue Plan funds
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro is asking the community how it should spend its $59.4 million in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan. Residents can suggest how to divide the funds by using the Greensboro American Rescue Plan Spending Simulator, which is available online. City Council is expected to decide how to spend the first portion of funds over the next several months, officials said.