Pandemic emptied unemployment trust, left fraud unchecked

krwg.org
 7 hours ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The budget and accountability office of the Legislature says New Mexico may have overpaid unemployment insurance benefits by as much as $250 million during the coronavirus pandemic amid a backlog in claim investigations. Analysts on Wednesday briefed members of the Legislature’s lead budget writing committee...

www.krwg.org
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
Santa Fe, NM
#Legislature#Insurance Fraud#State Benefits#Ap#Fraud Concerns#Claim Investigations#Overpayments#Processing Claims#Lead
