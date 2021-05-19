newsbreak-logo
Why An Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal Is No Longer A Top Priority For The U.S.

 3 hours ago

There was a time when the U.S. believed an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal was critical to U.S. policy in the Middle East. These days, the goals are far more modest.

Related
POTUSNPR

What Role Should The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Play In U.S. Policy?

President Joe Biden had hoped to shift U.S. foreign policy away from the Middle East. But continued airstrikes, rioting in the streets and a rising death toll - which has been many times higher in Gaza than in Israel - have thrust the Israeli-Palestinian conflict back onto the Biden administration's agenda. In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, Biden said he hopes for a quick end to the hostilities. He reassured Israel of his unwavering support. But just what should U.S. support look like? Well, to help us answer that question, we called Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, who heads the Israeli-Palestinian conflict program at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome.
POTUSWashington Times

U.S. struggles for leverage in escalating Israeli-Palestinian clash

The Biden administration struggled to find a diplomatic foothold Sunday in a bid to contain escalating clashes between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, even as other outside players stepped up their efforts to mediate the crisis. President Biden and top aides have strongly backed Israel’s right...
Middle EastNPR

Israeli-Palestinian Violence Continues As U.S. Envoy Arrives

This week's conflict in Gaza continues as the violence spreads around the West Bank and Israel. Israel has added artillery to their air offensive. Government officials there say they're attacking tunnels used by militants, who have fired around 2,000 rockets that have left eight people in Israel dead. In Gaza, the Israeli offensive toppled apartment blocks, displacing many and killing more than 120 people. Even as efforts to mediate an end seem to be underway, the violence is spreading. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Jerusalem. And, Daniel, first give us the update on where the fighting is most intense, the Gaza Strip.
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden faces an angry rift in his own party over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(CNN) — So much attention has been focused on the rift in the GOP over former President Donald Trump's antidemocratic lies about the 2020 election. But Democrats have their own brewing disagreement over how the US should react to violence between Israelis and Palestinians, leading Democrats to question President Joe Biden's commitment to human rights and demanding he do more to pressure Israel.
U.S. Politicstrust.org

U.S. top diplomat condemns rocket attacks in call with Palestinian leader

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Wednesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about violence between Israel and Palestinians, condemned the rocket attacks and emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions, the State Department said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders urge peace amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Violence in the Gaza Strip erupted this week with mobs fighting in the streets and rockets flying overhead, prompting serious concern from the international community. The United Nations Middle East Envoy, Tor Wennesland, told the Security Council that it is "the most serious escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in years" and warned on Twitter that "we're escalating towards a full scale war."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

China Blasts U.S. Response to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict as 'Political Farce'

China took aim at the U.S. response to the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on Friday, describing the response from Washington as a "political farce." Since the violence escalated this week, 119 have been killed in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, including 31 children and 19 women, and 830 were wounded, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, the U.S. has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself, as the Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets toward Israeli targets. China condemned the American response to the crisis after the U.S. blocked a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the escalating conflict.
Politicstheintelligencer.com

Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process, the Russian foreign minister said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki,...
Middle Eastglobalministries.org

YWCA of Palestine: The Palestinian Struggle Can No Longer Be Silenced

YWCA of Palestine: The Palestinian Struggle Can No Longer Be Silenced. As the world heads towards its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestinians are collectively standing up against the ongoing Israeli brutality. It has become inescapable to turn a blind eye to the atrocious consequences of the Israeli military attacks on an entire people. The silencing and impunity must finally stop.
Nevada Governmentreviewjournal.com

Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement

A member of the Nevada State Democratic Party’s newly elected progressive leadership has resigned his position after the state party’s chairwoman published a statement Friday accusing the United States of “too long turn(ing) a blind eye to injustice and violence committed by the Israeli government.”. In a letter addressed to...