Why An Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal Is No Longer A Top Priority For The U.S.

This week's conflict in Gaza continues as the violence spreads around the West Bank and Israel. Israel has added artillery to their air offensive. Government officials there say they're attacking tunnels used by militants, who have fired around 2,000 rockets that have left eight people in Israel dead. In Gaza, the Israeli offensive toppled apartment blocks, displacing many and killing more than 120 people. Even as efforts to mediate an end seem to be underway, the violence is spreading. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Jerusalem. And, Daniel, first give us the update on where the fighting is most intense, the Gaza Strip.