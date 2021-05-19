newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Sustainable Party Delivery Services

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith in-person gatherings on the horizon, Party By Numbers offers an innovative new service that delivers party essentials and extras right to the host's door. The service covers cocktails, food, flowers, and more–all in a conveniently organized cart. The beautifully designed cart doubles as a bar and includes curated displays for food and beverages. With a neutral color scheme, the cart is sure to fit into the background of practically any space.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainably#Flowers#Service Delivery#Carbon Neutrality#Beverages#Party By Numbers#Sustainable Designers#Party Essentials#Party Planners#Eco Friendly Partnerships#Environment#Design Milk#In Person Gatherings#Curated Displays#Color#Image Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Milk
News Break
Society
Related
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

This Brand Just Launched a Nationwide Plant-Based Milk Delivery Service

Macadamia nut milk brand Milkadamia will be bringing consumers nationwide plant-based milk right to their doorsteps. The company just launched a milkman service that mirrors that of old-school dairy delivery in hopes that the convenience will encourage consumers to try this plant-based milk. Consumers across the United States will be able to get Milkadamia products delivered directly to their homes and even sign up for a regular milk subscription service.
Carsautorentalnews.com

Agero Launches New Service for Fleet Transport and Delivery

Agero, whose B2B software and services enable auto manufactures, fleets, insurers and others to support customers in vehicle ownership, on April 27 introduced Vehicle Transport, according to a press release. This new service removes the hassle and minimizes the costs and risks of safely moving vehicles through a centralized and...
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

How BiBWorks Express Is Constantly Improving, Innovating, And Advancing To Offer The Best Delivery Service. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Convenience is an important part of any business. When it comes to buying, selling, and making the business more 'friendly' to customers, convenience is at the top of that list of adjustments to make. Businesses often ask themselves how to make their products more convenient without sacrificing quality.
Technologyoptimistdaily.com

Medical drone delivery project to service remote communities in Uganda

Advancements in modern medicine allow for multitudes of medical problems to be managed by the individuals who live with them, but what good are these advancements to those living in remote areas if they aren’t accessible?. Ensuring that remote communities have equitable access to modern treatments is one of the...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Social Services Agencies Plan To Transform Their Operations And Service Delivery (Photo: Business Wire)

A new report from Accenture (ACN) - Get Report found that many citizens have acquired significant new caregiving responsibilities at home during the pandemic, yet most are unaware of what social services are available to them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005106/en/. Citizens want more...
Cell PhonesThe Takeout

Why, yes, you are paying more for your third-party delivery

Pandemic brain makes your memory hazy, makes you question your entire conception of the Beforetimes. It edits out the screaming children at restaurants and the crowded banquettes, the long wait at the bar for a drink, the FOMO when you see on social media that your friends went out without you. But rest assured, your memory is right about one thing: you are definitely paying more for your food delivery via third-party app than you were before.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Widerøe Airlines Partners with SmartKargo to Introduce E-commerce Shipping and Delivery Service

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. SmartKargo, a leading Cloud provider of air cargo solutions that extend markets for global airlines, has announced the successful Go-live of its state-of-the-art e-commerce shipping solution for Norwegian-based Widerøe Airlines. The partnership enables Widerøe to take a giant leap and empowers entry into the promising e-commerce shipping and delivery market.
Technologymakeuseof.com

The UK's Postal Service Launches Drone Deliveries to Remote Islands

The UK's Royal Mail post service is launching a drone delivery service to a set of remote islands some 30 miles from the mainland. The drone delivery service will first carry health and safety equipment and COVID-19 testing kits and carry up to 100kg of mail at a time—the same as an average delivery round in the UK.
Ohio LifestyleFox 19

Rescued produce delivery service adds meal kits to its menu

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio company that provides rejected produce through a subscription service is expanding its business. Perfectly Imperfect will launch a meal kit service, and this weekend, customers in Cincinnati will receive their first orders. The company is based in Cleveland but expanded to Cincinnati and cities across...
WorldRideApart

Electric Delivery Scooters Help Japan Meet Sustainability Goals

The COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we work, socialize, and dine out. While some restaurants open outdoor or indoor seating, most people are still resorting to delivery during the ongoing pandemic. Though fewer commuters are clogging the roadways, delivery services can rack up the miles during this unique time.
Grocery & Supermaketdrugstorenews.com

Target’s pickup, delivery services add alcoholic beverages to offerings

Expecting to give a boost to its own brand wines and adult beverage offerings, Target announced it will now include adult beverage items in its pickup and delivery services. Shoppers can order for pickup in-store or curbside delivery at more than 1,200 stores nationwide or through same-day delivery with Shipt at more than 600 stores. At checkout, a shopper enters a date of birth and then a staff member verifies the shopper's identification and birth date at the pickup or delivery location.
BusinessAdvanced Television

ATEME launches green delivery solution for video service providers

ATEME, a specialist in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced the launch of its Green Delivery solution – an integrated, end-to-end solution enabling both OTT and DTH operators to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of their video delivery, thereby helping them meet sustainability goals.
LifestyleETOnline.com

13 Best Flower Delivery Services for Celebrating 2021 Graduates

There's nothing quite like a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers to liven up a place in someone's home. It's now graduation season and there's no time like the present to order some colorful blooms for the high school graduate, college graduate or graduate school grad in your life!. Whether you're...
Food & Drinksfoodrevolution.org

Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services & Meal Kits to Check Out Now

In the early 1930s, at the height of the Great Depression, a brand-new product began popping up at grocery stores across the United States: P. Duff and Son’s Cake Mix. It was inexpensive, really simple to make (buyers could just add water, stir, and bake), and it produced a delicious cake. Home chefs could now provide their loved ones with a little taste of luxury on a regular basis.
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

ONE/SECOND/SUIT: H&M Launches First-Ever​ Rental Service In The U.S. As A Sustainable Alternative

In due time, we may be commuting back to the office with mandatory vaccination requirements. This, in a time where casual clothing has shifted everyday style. The global fashion brand H&M is helping men dust off their shoulders in a new suit for those upcoming interviews. In a new business model, H&M is helping young men of the Generation Z workforce build confidence and eliminate self-doubt with an affordable alternative to wearing a suit.
Food & Drinksfinancebuzz.com

Here Are the 8 Best Food Delivery Services for Earning Extra Cash

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Whether...