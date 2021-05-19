Sustainable Party Delivery Services
With in-person gatherings on the horizon, Party By Numbers offers an innovative new service that delivers party essentials and extras right to the host's door. The service covers cocktails, food, flowers, and more–all in a conveniently organized cart. The beautifully designed cart doubles as a bar and includes curated displays for food and beverages. With a neutral color scheme, the cart is sure to fit into the background of practically any space.www.trendhunter.com