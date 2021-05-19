newsbreak-logo
Movies

‘Batgirl’ Movie Will Be Directed By ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed the surprisingly good Bad Boys For Life, are headed to Gotham City. The duo has been tapped by Warner Bros. to direct the Batgirl movie, which has a screenplay from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. At one point, Warner Bros. had hired Joss Whedon to write and direct the film, but Whedon walked away after saying he was unable to crack the story. The film is being planned as an HBO Max release.

