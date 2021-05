"This is going to provide a pretty strong incentive for a lot of people who might have been on the fence about getting vaccinated to go out and get vaccinated right now," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina and former FDA commissioner, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday regarding the CDC's new guidance for fully vaccinated people. "Because now being vaccinated provides more value; you can go around without a mask in an honest fashion."