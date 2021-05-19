newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

By ERIC TUCKER
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18feQK_0a4tCmJf00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company's system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company's top official said Wednesday.

SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January, according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the company's president and CEO.

“The tradecraft that the attackers used was extremely well done and extremely sophisticated, where they did everything possible to hide in plain sight, so to speak," Ramakrishna said during a discussion hosted by the RSA Conference.

The SolarWinds hack, which was first reported last December and which U.S. officials have linked to the Russian government, is one in a series of major breaches that has prompted a major cybersecurity focus from the Biden administration. By seeding the company's widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple U.S. government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage. The U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia last month.

Also Wednesday, Ramakrishna apologized for the way the company blamed an intern earlier this year during congressional testimony for poor password security protocols. That public statement, he said, was “not appropriate.”

“I have long held a belief system and an attitude that you never flog failure. You want your employees, including interns, to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and together we become better," he added. "Obviously you don't want to make the same mistake over and over again. You want to improve.”

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
35K+
Followers
44K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Rsa Conference#Cybersecurity Breaches#Malicious Code#Security Breaches#Attackers#Ap#The Rsa Conference#Cyberespionage#Company#Major Breaches#Networks#U S Officials#Russian Government#U S Government#Ceo#Sanctions#Origins#Interns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SolarWinds
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Public SafetyFudzilla

Hackers are targeting essential industries

Hackers are taking advantage of the global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working, according to a new report from NTT. The outfit's 2021 Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) said that manufacturing, healthcare and finance industries all saw an increase in attacks globally...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

US and UK release details on Russia’s SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. and U.K. released details on Friday about how Russia’s foreign intelligence service operates in cyberspace, the latest effort to try to disrupt future attacks. The report contains technical resources about the group’s tactics, including breaching email in order to find passwords and other information to further infiltrate organizations, in addition to providing software flaws commonly exploited by the hackers. It also offers details about how network administrators can counter the attackers’ tactics.
WorldJanesville Gazette

US and UK reveal code flaws abused by SolarWinds hackers

WASHINGTON –The U.S. and U.K. released details on Friday about how Russia’s foreign intelligence service operates in cyberspace, the latest effort to try to disrupt future attacks. The report contains technical resources about the group’s tactics, including breaching email in order to find passwords and other information to further infiltrate...
Florida GovernmentHerald Tribune

DOC’S PRESCRIPTION: Colonial Pipeline paid ransom to hackers of nearly $5 million, igniting U.S. government crackdown

Colonial Pipeline paid DarkSide, which specializes in digital extortion, 75 Bitcoins or approximately $5 million dollars, to recover its stolen data. Hackers encrypt its victims’ records and threaten to release it publicly unless paid a ransom in cryptocurrencies. Cybersecurity experts believe Darkside is located in either Russia or Eastern Europe.
Industryyournews.com

Great Reset: Hackers Target Freight Trailer Maker With Ransomware Attack

Rail operator CSX and the Canadian fuel distributor Parkland also targeted in attacks. Amid a ransomware attack shutting down a major US pipeline, hackers targeted a manufacturer of freight trailers for 18 wheelers. California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing said a ransomware gang leaked over 5 gigabytes of company data to the...
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Herald

High-tech vulnerability

The United States has by far the largest defense budget in the world — $778 billion last year, more than the next 11 countries combined. But hackers for criminal organizations and adversarial nations like Russia have been penetrating those defenses for years, and likely doing it for comparatively bargain-basement prices.
Congress & Courtsnaturalgasintel.com

Lawmakers Pushing for Cybersecurity Mandates Following Colonial Ransomware Attack

Following the six-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline Co. after a ransomware attack, a bi-partisan group of U.S. House lawmakers has revived legislation aimed at formalizing federal agencies’ responsibilities for securing pipelines against threats. In addition to codifying the responsibility of both the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Cybersecurity...
Internetschoolinfosystem.org

Facebook faces ‘devastating’ EU-to-US data transfer ban

Ireland’s data regulator can resume a probe that may trigger a ban on Facebook’s transatlantic data transfers, the High Court ruled on Friday, raising the prospect of a stoppage that the company warns would have a devastating impact on its business. The case stems from European Union concerns that United...
Technologygovconwire.com

Perspecta, Now Part of Peraton, Secures $474M DCSA IT App Development OTA

Perspecta, which now operates as part of Peraton, has received a potential five-year, $473.8 million other transaction agreement from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency for enterprise information technology application development support services. The agreement was awarded following the completion of a data analytics and security enterprise architecture prototype as...
Foreign PolicyDerrick

US sanctions Myanmar military and junta leaders for attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. placed more members of Myanmar’s ruling military junta on a financial blacklist Monday for the deadly attacks against civilians following the February coup in the southeast Asian nation. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly...
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report Is Out

The Verizon Data Breach Investigations report is probably one of the most widely read reports in cyber security. Verizon released their 2021 edition of the report on May 13, 2021. Christopher Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency talk about the very real security threat disinformation...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
IBTimes

US Hits Myanmar Ministers, Central Bank Chief With Sanctions

The US Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government's "violent and lethal attacks" against the country's pro-democracy movement. Among those placed on the Treasury's blacklist were four members of the military junta's State Administration Council, seven ministers, the chairman...
Maryland Governmentfedscoop.com

DISA issues zero-trust reference architecture for Defense Department

The DISA and JFHQ-DODIN Headquarters Building at Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Headtke/ DOD) The Pentagon’s IT support agency recently issued an initial zero-trust reference architecture to put the entire Department of Defense on the same page implementing modern cybersecurity practices. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) released version...