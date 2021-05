The Washingtonville Cemetery has installed a new historic roadside marker commemorating Washingtonville Cemetery, an early burial ground in Orange County. The fertile land around Washingtonville drew many families to the area in the 18th century. These early settlers were entrepreneurs establishing mills, shops, and businesses that would meet the needs of a growing farm community. These settlers, including the Woodhulls, Strongs, Moffats, Jaques, Brewsters, and Dennistons, became prominent in Orange County and they helped shape the communities around them. The Washingtonville Cemetery is the final resting place for many members of these early, influential families.