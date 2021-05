Summer is so close we can feel it. We’ve been dreaming of it, planning for it, and honestly just sort of wondering about what it might be like this year. When most of your days are spent indoors, the year’s hottest season becomes all the more welcome, a chance to get out and breathe in the fresh air, and just enjoy the perks of nature. And compared to 2020, this year is filled with more hope and less dread, or so it seems. People are planning to take vacations for the first time in a while, many choosing destinations to which they can drive, and where they can still maintain a healthy distance from lots of crowds.