Wisconsin Crime & Safety

Bail hearing held for Two Rivers murder suspects

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Police Department says six people appeared in Manitowoc County court Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Two Rivers late Monday night. According to police, the following people appeared in court:. Joshua Walcott. Rodney Anderson...

#Shooting#Drugs#Child Neglect#Murder Charges#Court Hearing#Felony Charges#Criminal Charges#Criminal Homicide#Wbay#Suspect#Court Officials#Criminal Complaints#Armed#Wis#Animal Neglect#Marijuana#Bail
