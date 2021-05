SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in 600 days, the South Bend Cubs played a baseball game at Four Winds Field on Tuesday Night. It was a good night for the boys in blue, as the Cubs topped Quad Cities 7-4. “It’s just icing on the cake to be honest with you,” Cubs manager Michael Ryan said. “To be able to be on the field. To see lights on, the scoreboard, to playing in front of fans, to play in a meaningful game, I tell ya, it’s so special especially after you wait a year. So many emotions tonight. Glad we could end the night with the big win.”