We’re in May. At this point in the year, basketball has come and gone. Baseball and softball season have taken center stage, with the OmaHogs being ranked #1 in the country for almost three months straight, and the Razorback Softball Team (Have we come up with a nickname for them yet? If not, we need to.) clinching the regular-season SEC Championship. But it is no surprise that in the SEC, football runs the show. Tonight, I start a series of articles where I make my way-too-early predictions for the 2021 Razorback football season. So strap in, because the Football Hogs are ready to keep the momentum going for the University of Arkansas Athletic Department.