Disneyland News: Avengers Campus Spider-Man Ride Goes Pay-to-Win

By Natalie Kipper
micechat.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA piece of new merchandise for Avengers Campus was unveiled today, the WEB Shooters. This customizable accessory is intended to work in conjunction with the upcoming Avengers Campus attraction, WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. By equipping yourself with one of these new devices while riding, you will “power up” your abilities on the interactive attraction for a more customized experience, and possibly a better score. And while the concept sounds intriguing at first, I can’t help but be a little concerned by what is essentially an additional fee needed to get the very most out of the new attraction.

