Disneyland News: Avengers Campus Spider-Man Ride Goes Pay-to-Win

A piece of new merchandise for Avengers Campus was unveiled today, the WEB Shooters. This customizable accessory is intended to work in conjunction with the upcoming Avengers Campus attraction, WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. By equipping yourself with one of these new devices while riding, you will “power up” your abilities on the interactive attraction for a more customized experience, and possibly a better score. And while the concept sounds intriguing at first, I can’t help but be a little concerned by what is essentially an additional fee needed to get the very most out of the new attraction.