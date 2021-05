Amid all the uncertainties and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the local economy, we learned some good news about our community. For the first time, Midland County ranked nearly in the top-10 percent on the Robert Wood Johnson County Health Rankings, at 27 out of 250 counties in Texas. This is the best ranking we have ever achieved. We know that our zip code has a much more significant impact on our overall health and wellbeing than our genetic code, so I welcome every effort that focuses on changing our physical environment to support our healthy lifestyle behaviors.