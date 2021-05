From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Evily Giannopoulos Peros. April was an exciting month for Disney Cruise Line as we began bringing to life our newest ship, the Disney Wish, which sets sail in summer 2022! First, we reached a significant construction milestone and announced Captain Minnie as the beloved character to adorn the ship’s bow. Then, on the heels of unveiling our dazzling design concept that will give the Disney Wish a distinctive personality, we revealed exciting new details about what will make this ship unlike any other vessel at sea.