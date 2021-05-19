newsbreak-logo
State officials open survey to better understand housing development needs

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are looking for residents’ input regarding the state’s housing situation. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says state officials are searching for feedback from residents in order to guide future housing development efforts. The initiative, it said is part of Kansas’ first comprehensive housing needs assessment done in almost three decades, and aims to review current housing opportunities, identify strategic goals and develop recommendations for future housing developments.

