newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study finds that hospitals may be overcounting how many kids are admitted for COVID-19

By Brandon Sapienza
NY Daily News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine released a new study that shows hospitals may be overcounting the number of children being hospitalized for COVID-19. The study analyzed COVID-19 data in children between May 10, 2020 and Feb 10, 2021. During this period, 117 children under the age of 18 tested positive for COVID-19 or were receiving treatment for MIS-C (multi system inflammatory syndrome in children) Researchers revealed that of the 117 cases, nearly 40% of those were asymptomatic.

www.nydailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Medical Journal#Hospitalization#Medical Treatment#Child Health#Medical Experts#Mis C#Hospital Pediatrics#Hospitals#Severe Cases#Severe Symptoms#Sick Children#Syndrome#Critical Symptoms#Health Experts#Moderate Symptoms#Co Author#Kids#Covid 19 Data#Accurate Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Can Painful Complications Arise After A Covid-19 Nasal Swab Test?

Timely and reliable testing is essential for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Nasal swab RT-PCR testing is most commonly used for diagnosing the air-borne disease, all thanks to its excellent specificity and sensitivity in detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 48 hours. While nasal sampling is safe, some doctors have clinically observed...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Any COVID-19 Infection Raises Odds for Lingering Symptoms, Study Finds

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Serious cases of "long-haul COVID-19" are rare in patients who were not hospitalized after their infection, but these patients still report more doctor or health care visits after recovery,. Danish researchers report. The new six-month study found that COVID patients who were not...
Public Healthoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Hospitalizations, May 10

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 324, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is a 5.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Health ServicesNewswise

Study: COVID-19 home monitoring program decreased hospitalizations

CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic researchers found that participation in a home monitoring program for patients with COVID-19 was associated with lower incidence of hospitalization. They published the findings May 6 in JAMA Health Forum. Cleveland Clinic’s home monitoring program, established in spring 2020, is an interactive program through which providers remotely...
Women's Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Death rate low for pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19, study finds

Pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 had lower death rates than women who were not pregnant, according to a study published May 11 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers analyzed outcomes of women ages 15 to 45 hospitalized with COVID-19 at 853 U.S. hospitals between April and November 2020. The study included 1,062 pregnant and 9,815 nonpregnant women. Researchers limited the study population to patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and viral pneumonia to rule out asymptomatic cases.
Workoutsutoronto.ca

Staying fit may decrease risk of death from COVID-19, study finds

(Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images) A new study from researchers at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health suggests that improving your cardiorespiratory fitness level may help protect you from COVID-19. The findings, published last week in the journal PLOS One, indicate that fit people...
College Sportscherokeephoenix.org

College athletes with COVID-19 rarely have heart complications, study finds

College athletes with COVID-19 rarely had heart complications and could safely return to playing sports after recovery, according to new research. Even those with abnormal cardiac test results showed no evidence of heart damage, according to the small study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation. Most athletes had mild symptoms that did not require treatment.
Public HealthScience Daily

Study finds 80 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have neurological issues

Patients with clinically diagnosed neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19 are six times more likely to die in the hospital than those without the neurological complications, according to an interim analysis from the Global Consortium Study of Neurologic Dysfunction in COVID-19 (GCS-NeuroCOVID). A paper published today in JAMA Network Open presents...
Public HealthDOT med

Covid-19 alters gray matter volume in the brain, new study finds

Covid-19 patients who receive oxygen therapy or experience fever show reduced gray matter volume in the frontal-temporal network of the brain, according to a new study led by researchers at Georgia State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. The study found lower gray matter volume in this brain region...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

NSAIDs safe for use in COVID-19 patients, UK study finds

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, are not associated with higher COVID-19 mortality or case severity, according to a study published May 7 in The Lancet Rheumatology. The finding contradicts suggestions made early in the pandemic that the medications could lead to more severe illness in COVID-19 patients. For the study,...
Virginia HealthNBC 29 News

Kids may soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Kids may soon be lining up outside of the the UVA Health’s vaccination center at Seminole Square. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted an extension of the authorization to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15. “I think conceivably it...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Kids stricken by long-haul COVID-19 find treatment at NJ clinic

“Parents call — confused and very worried,” says a staff member at New Jersey’s only clinic specializing in the treatment of pediatric long COVID-19. Kids who got the disease and recovered can suffer sudden relapses, with symptoms including shortness of breath and mental confusion, and physical impairment of heart and lungs. Athletes get benched. Straight-A students see their grades plummet.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations down 12.4% in US: 10 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average for new COVID-19 hospitalizations has been decreasing since April 19, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review, published May 14. 1. The current seven-day hospitalization average for May 5-11 is 4,049, a 12.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average. Reported cases. 2. The...
Weight Losselonnewsnetwork.com

Study finds COVID-19 pandemic causes increase in body image issues

The “Quarantine 15,” referencing weight gained during lockdown, trended during the peak of the pandemic in March and April 2020. While the coronavirus pandemic has threatened peoples’ physical health worldwide, a new study from the “Personality and Individual Differences” scientific journal found that pandemic-induced stress may also be linked to increased mental health issues among men and women regarding body image.