Study finds that hospitals may be overcounting how many kids are admitted for COVID-19
Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine released a new study that shows hospitals may be overcounting the number of children being hospitalized for COVID-19. The study analyzed COVID-19 data in children between May 10, 2020 and Feb 10, 2021. During this period, 117 children under the age of 18 tested positive for COVID-19 or were receiving treatment for MIS-C (multi system inflammatory syndrome in children) Researchers revealed that of the 117 cases, nearly 40% of those were asymptomatic.www.nydailynews.com