Study finds that hospitals may be overcounting how many kids are admitted for COVID-19

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 324, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is a 5.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.