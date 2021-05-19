Axios is the latest media company to try to make money from local news. History is not on its side.
In the past quarter-century of the media industry’s transition from the printed page to the digital space, there’s been no category more vexing than local news. The costs are high and the revenue low. Start-ups face competition from established news outlets, which in turn have hemorrhaged local ad dollars to the likes of Google and Facebook. More than 80 news sites were started in 2019 — and an equal number failed, according to one authoritative study of news “deserts,” the growing phenomenon of towns and regions no longer served by a news outlet.www.washingtonpost.com