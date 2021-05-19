Axios is the latest media company to try to make money from local news. History is not on its side.

WarnerMedia and Discovery will join forces to create one of the nation’s biggest media companies after AT&T reportedly agreed to spin off its media wing. The New York Times reports that AT&T struck a deal Monday to merge WarnerMedia group with fellow media giant Discovery in a move that will see HBO, Warner Bros. studios, and CNN all brought into an even bigger multibillion-dollar empire. The deal is expected to be completed next year, according to the Times. Last year, WarnerMedia and Discovery raked in a combined total of $41 billion in sales—if that was repeated at the new merged company, it would become the second-biggest media company in the U.S. behind Disney. The Guardian reports that AT&T is expected to control most of the new company when it’s created in 2022, but David Zaslav, the chief executive of Discovery, is frontrunner to lead it.