Greenville County Schools board approves $714M budget for FY22
The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district’s $714.7 million, fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday, May 18. The budget reflects an expected shortfall of about $15 million but it could have been much worse, according to Superintendent Burke Royster, who said a $10 million increase in state funding plus a $15 million infusion from the district’s general fund balance helped bridge the gap.greenvillejournal.com