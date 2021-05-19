newsbreak-logo
Greenville County Schools board approves $714M budget for FY22

By Alex Cooper
greenvillejournal.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved the district’s $714.7 million, fiscal year 2022 budget on Tuesday, May 18. The budget reflects an expected shortfall of about $15 million but it could have been much worse, according to Superintendent Burke Royster, who said a $10 million increase in state funding plus a $15 million infusion from the district’s general fund balance helped bridge the gap.

