Terra Moons Wavelength Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow

temptalia.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Terra Moons Wavelength Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow ($13.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a medium lavender with cooler undertones paired with warmer, pink-to-red shifting shimmer and fine sparkle. The consistency felt soft and smooth to the touch with light glide, which helped it adhere better to bare skin. It had mostly opaque pigmentation that was buildable to full coverage with a second layer. The eyeshadow wore well for eight hours before fading visibly.

