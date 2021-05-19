Terra Moons Wavelength Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow
Terra Moons Wavelength Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow ($13.00 for 0.05 oz.) is a medium lavender with cooler undertones paired with warmer, pink-to-red shifting shimmer and fine sparkle. The consistency felt soft and smooth to the touch with light glide, which helped it adhere better to bare skin. It had mostly opaque pigmentation that was buildable to full coverage with a second layer. The eyeshadow wore well for eight hours before fading visibly.