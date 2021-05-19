Terra Moons Wavelength Pastel Chameleon Eyeshadow

Nike is treating the ladies to a new colorway of the classic Nike Air Max 90 as this pair gets blanketed in pastel tones that are perfect for the current sprint season. Made exclusively in women’s sizing, this Nike Air Max 90 gets covered in a variety of hues all throughout the upper which include shades of green, pink. and yellow. The sneaker is done in a mesh construction along with suede and leather overlays placed throughout. White and Sail accents are also seen throughout for some balance along with yellow and pink taking care of the branding. Are you feeling this Air Max 90? Look for a release to take place in the near future for a price tag of $120.