Why An Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal Is No Longer A Top Priority For The U.S.

President Joe Biden had hoped to shift U.S. foreign policy away from the Middle East. But continued airstrikes, rioting in the streets and a rising death toll - which has been many times higher in Gaza than in Israel - have thrust the Israeli-Palestinian conflict back onto the Biden administration's agenda. In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, Biden said he hopes for a quick end to the hostilities. He reassured Israel of his unwavering support. But just what should U.S. support look like? Well, to help us answer that question, we called Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, who heads the Israeli-Palestinian conflict program at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome.