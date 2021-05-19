Why An Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal Is No Longer A Top Priority For The U.S.

newsbreak-logo
There was a time when the U.S. believed an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal was critical to U.S. policy in the Middle East. These days, the goals are far more modest.

POTUSNPR

What Role Should The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Play In U.S. Policy?

President Joe Biden had hoped to shift U.S. foreign policy away from the Middle East. But continued airstrikes, rioting in the streets and a rising death toll - which has been many times higher in Gaza than in Israel - have thrust the Israeli-Palestinian conflict back onto the Biden administration's agenda. In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, Biden said he hopes for a quick end to the hostilities. He reassured Israel of his unwavering support. But just what should U.S. support look like? Well, to help us answer that question, we called Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen, who heads the Israeli-Palestinian conflict program at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Welcome.
POTUSWashington Times

U.S. struggles for leverage in escalating Israeli-Palestinian clash

The Biden administration struggled to find a diplomatic foothold Sunday in a bid to contain escalating clashes between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, even as other outside players stepped up their efforts to mediate the crisis. President Biden and top aides have strongly backed Israel’s right...
Middle EastWRAL

After Years of Quiet, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Exploded. Why Now?

JERUSALEM — Twenty-seven days before the first rocket was fired from Gaza this week, a squad of Israeli police officers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, brushed the Palestinian attendants aside and strode across its vast limestone courtyard. Then they cut the cables to the loudspeakers that broadcast prayers to the faithful from four medieval minarets.
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden faces an angry rift in his own party over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(CNN) — So much attention has been focused on the rift in the GOP over former President Donald Trump's antidemocratic lies about the 2020 election. But Democrats have their own brewing disagreement over how the US should react to violence between Israelis and Palestinians, leading Democrats to question President Joe Biden's commitment to human rights and demanding he do more to pressure Israel.
U.S. Politicstrust.org

U.S. top diplomat condemns rocket attacks in call with Palestinian leader

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Wednesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about violence between Israel and Palestinians, condemned the rocket attacks and emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions, the State Department said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders urge peace amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Violence in the Gaza Strip erupted this week with mobs fighting in the streets and rockets flying overhead, prompting serious concern from the international community. The United Nations Middle East Envoy, Tor Wennesland, told the Security Council that it is "the most serious escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in years" and warned on Twitter that "we're escalating towards a full scale war."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

China Blasts U.S. Response to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict as 'Political Farce'

China took aim at the U.S. response to the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on Friday, describing the response from Washington as a "political farce." Since the violence escalated this week, 119 have been killed in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, including 31 children and 19 women, and 830 were wounded, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, the U.S. has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself, as the Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets toward Israeli targets. China condemned the American response to the crisis after the U.S. blocked a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the escalating conflict.
PoliticsSFGate

Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process, the Russian foreign minister said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki,...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israeli Palestinian clashes likely to continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he is not planning any “immediate” end to deadly airstrikes Sunday on Gaza, hours after his military’s jet fighters flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people. Netanyahu's comments came as the United Nations Security Council met Sunday to try to figure out how to quell the violence.
U.S. Politicsb975.com

Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, and congressional sources said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers were not expected to object to the deal despite violence between Israel and Palestinian militants. Three congressional aides said Congress was officially...
Middle Eastglobalministries.org

YWCA of Palestine: The Palestinian Struggle Can No Longer Be Silenced

YWCA of Palestine: The Palestinian Struggle Can No Longer Be Silenced. As the world heads towards its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palestinians are collectively standing up against the ongoing Israeli brutality. It has become inescapable to turn a blind eye to the atrocious consequences of the Israeli military attacks on an entire people. The silencing and impunity must finally stop.