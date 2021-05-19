Why An Israeli-Palestinian Peace Deal Is No Longer A Top Priority For The U.S.

China took aim at the U.S. response to the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on Friday, describing the response from Washington as a "political farce." Since the violence escalated this week, 119 have been killed in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, including 31 children and 19 women, and 830 were wounded, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, the U.S. has maintained that Israel has a right to defend itself, as the Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets toward Israeli targets. China condemned the American response to the crisis after the U.S. blocked a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the escalating conflict.