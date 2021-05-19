Former Israeli Ambassador Talks About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.