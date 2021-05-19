newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Former Israeli Ambassador Talks About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 6 hours ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly discusses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Ron Dermer, Israel's former ambassador to the United States and a close adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

SocietyNewsChannel 36

"Free Palestine": Ithaca Speaks Out Against the Israel Palestine Conflict

ITHACA, N.Y.(WENY)-- Around 100 people attended a protest on May 16th on the Ithaca Commons to show opposition to the killing of Palestinians by the Israeli Government. There is not much that is new about this conflict, as it has been going on for over 70 years; what is new is the number of protests and attention this issue has received within the United States.
Alabama Public Radio

Israel Launches New Strikes As Gaza Conflict Enters Week 2

Israeli warplanes pounded targets in Gaza City early Monday as the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel entered its second week. International pressure is mounting for a ceasefire, as humanitarian officials raise the alarm about the toll of the conflict on civilians. Palestinian officials say nearly 200 people have been...
Kremlin concerned about unchecked Israeli-Palestinian clashes

MOSCOW, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Uncontrollable escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can pose a serious threat to the "fragile security system" of the region, the Kremlin said Monday. A lack of mutual trust and armed clashes are not conducive to stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing. "Major...
Middle EastArab American News

More then 200 Palestinians now killed in Gaza, Blinken says he has not seen proof Hamas was in destroyed media tower

PALESTINE – As Israel continued its assault on Gaza, with at least 220 Palestinians killed, including 59 children, and over 1,300 wounded by Monday tallies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had personally not seen evidence for Israel’s claim that Hamas was present at a building used by international media it destroyed on Saturday.
Reuters

Israel’s military effort has an economic shield

Israel has two defence systems as regional hostilities escalate. One is literal: the country’s military says its Iron Dome missile system has shot down most of the rockets fired by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group over the past week. The other is Israel’s own relative economic strength. The latter may...
Axios

In photos: Global protests over Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Thousands of people rallied across the U.S. and the world Saturday following days of violence in Gaza and Israel that's killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, and eight Israelis, per AP. Go deeper. The United Nations warned Friday that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas "has the potential...
Arab states split for first time on refusal to condemn Israel over Gaza

As Israel and Gaza have pressed closer to all-out war, a new battle for the narrative is being fought among Arab states. For the first time in the many clashes between the Israeli state and the occupied territory, regional unity over who is to blame and what should be done to stop the fighting has splintered.
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
The Independent

The world only seems to remember the Israeli-Palestinian conflict when it reaches crisis

It’s no doubt tempting for politicians and officials in Western governments to react with a world-weary sigh of “here we go again” to the bloody escalation of an Israeli-Palestinian conflict which many of them appear to allow themselves to forget when it isn’t in the headlines.And certainly aspects of the carnage are ominously reminiscent of Gaza in the summer of 2014, including the sense of obligation by those same governments to repeat the ritual calls for both sides to “step back from the brink”.There are dangerous differences from 2014 as well. One is the extent of Hamas’s capacity to fire...