Former Israeli Ambassador Talks About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

It’s no doubt tempting for politicians and officials in Western governments to react with a world-weary sigh of “here we go again” to the bloody escalation of an Israeli-Palestinian conflict which many of them appear to allow themselves to forget when it isn’t in the headlines.And certainly aspects of the carnage are ominously reminiscent of Gaza in the summer of 2014, including the sense of obligation by those same governments to repeat the ritual calls for both sides to “step back from the brink”.There are dangerous differences from 2014 as well. One is the extent of Hamas’s capacity to fire...