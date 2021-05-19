Making Music: West Coast Hip-hop legends join in Glasses Malone’s new single

In a new interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, Snoop Dogg reflected on his memories of DMX and revealed the rapper recorded music at his studio before he passed. The two linked-up for a Verzuz rap battle back in July, and Snoop said that what followed went on to be one of his favorite memories of X. "I think after the Verzuz was our most memorable moment,” he said at the 10:30 point of the interview. “DMX like old-school cars, and I got like about 20 of them. One night I'm sitting in the back and cuz jump in the passenger seat, and we're just there chopping it up listening to old-school music. If you know anything about DMX, you know he don't fuck with rap. That n***a don't fuck with no rap. So I'm playing all this old-school music, it's turning this n***a on he's singing all the words, he more into it than me!”