Music

Making Music: West Coast Hip-hop legends join in Glasses Malone’s new single

By zengernews
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOften, his unpopular opinions, whether about music, basketball, boxing or even his Crip affiliations, garner mixed feelings from his social-media audience. However, his new single “‘6 ‘N the Mornin’,” has the West Coast buzzing because it has put two legends on the same track who ironically never collaborated before — Ice-T and Snoop Dogg — along with the future of West Coast music, Ty Dolla $ign.

newpittsburghcourier.com
