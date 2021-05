IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -Douglas County Sheriffs say the search efforts for Harry Burleigh are continuing today in hopes of finding additional clues. On Friday, May 7th, 2021, Burleigh was reported as missing by his wife when he failed to return from a fishing trip. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue was dispatched to begin searching for Burleigh and the next day, a deputy located Burleigh’s vehicle at the Twin Lakes Trailhead. Burleigh had filled out a form and left it at the trailhead indicating he was entering the Twin Lakes area on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 and intended to be out that evening.