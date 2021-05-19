newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

A 94-Year-Old Korean War Vet Will Be Awarded The Medal Of Honor

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. will be honored at the White House on Friday and awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of "conspicuous gallantry" during the Korean War. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who will be in town to conduct diplomacy talks with President Biden, will attend the ceremony.

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Korean War#Old Korean#Soldiers#Military Service#South Korean#The U S Military Academy#The White House#Conspicuous Gallantry#Col Ralph Puckett#Then 1st Lt Puckett#Attack#Enemy Fire#Chinese Forces#Diplomacy Talks#President Biden#Enemy Mortar#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
White House
News Break
Army
Related
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Corsicana Daily Sun

Last Medal of Honor holder from World War II to Visit Central Texas: Hershel “Woody” Williams

Imagine how amazing it would have been if your great grandparents could have met Charles Carroll, the last surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence, who lived to be 95. Think how great it would have been if your grandparents could have met Aaron Daggett, the last general of the Civil War, who died at the age of 100 in 1938. This weekend you and your family can meet the final living Medal of Honor holder from World War II, U.S. Marine Hershel "Woody" Williams, by simply coming to the Navarro County Courthouse at noon Saturday May 15, 2021.
Militaryhometownsource.com

LETTER: Remember Gulf War vets

I recently read an article in the Wall Street Journal comparing the effects of pulling out of Afghanistan War to the after effects of pulling out of Vietnam War. The Afghan Vets may likely have experiences similar to the Nam Vets. As a widow of a Vietnam Vet, I understand how the writers reached that opinion.
Wyoming Governmentcaspercollege.edu

Medal of Honor recipient to speak at college

Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts will speak at Casper College Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. as part of the school’s “Freedom’s Never Free” World War II traveling memorial. According to Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator, Pitts will be speaking on commitment, sacrifice and his time with...
Illinois GovernmentHerald & Review

Remains of Korean War soldier to return to Decatur

DECATUR — The remains of Korean War soldier Cpl. Asa Vance will return to his hometown of Decatur on Monday, May 10. His body is expected to arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 3 p.m. A Patriot Guard procession will escort the family and the remains to Decatur, entering the city via Interstate 72 and traveling along Illinois 121 to the Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Home on North Kandy Lane.
GovernmentSFGate

Soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in South Carolina

UNION, S.C. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier killed during the Korean War are being interred in his South Carolina hometown, 70 years after his death. A funeral for Army Cpl. Ralph S. Boughman will be held Saturday at Lewis Funeral Home in Union, according to the Army. Afterward, Boughman will be buried at Rosemont Cemetery.
MilitaryMPNnow

Essay/Joel Freedman: A fallen Vietnam War hero comforted his grieving mother from the hereafter

Sgt. Alfredo Cantu Gonzalez, nicknamed Freddy, born on May 23, 1946, was born and raised in Edinburg, Texas. He enlisted in the Marine Corps for two tours of duty in Vietnam. While serving as a squad leader and platoon sergeant during the Battle of Hué in early 1968, Gonzalez gave his life for his country. On Oct. 31, 1969, Gonzalez was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, which was presented to his mother, Dolia Gonzalez, at a White House ceremony.
Militarydefense.gov

Soldier's Journey to Service Began in South Vietnam

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have helped shape the history of the United States, and many of their lives have been dramatically influenced by moments in U.S. history. Every May, the Defense Department joins the rest of the nation in celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Army Col. Danielle...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Medal of Honor Monday: Army Pfc. Milton A. Lee

Army Private 1st Class Milton Arthur Lee joined the service during the height of the Vietnam conflict when he was only 18. He didn’t make it home, but his bravery and dedication saved the lives of several men in his platoon. For that, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
MilitaryWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Forgotten Hero: Henry Johnson Fought Off Dozens Of German Soldiers In WWI

Despite the large array of medals and decorations created to honor those who performed incredible acts of bravery, many individuals are never recognized for their actions. This is often due to prejudice, political opinions, and nationality getting in the way of the reward being applied to its rightful recipient. One...
Governmentcolumbiapaper.com

Remains of Korean War casualty come home

VALATIE—On April 23, 2021, the United States Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that it had identified the remains of an American soldier who had been listed as missing in action during the Korean War. The soldier was Corporal Clifford Johnson, 20 years old, of Valatie. On May 18,...
MilitaryPosted by
NJ.com

100-year-old veteran receives N.J. medal for his WWII service

In all of Sidney Finkle’s 100 years, there aren’t many people he’s met that he doesn’t like. “I met a couple of people with guns I didn’t like,” he said recently, recounting wartime stories from the early 1940s, when Finkle enlisted and served as a Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class during World War II. “Outside that, there wasn’t anybody I didn’t like,” he said. “Everybody’s nice.”
Militarydefensemedianetwork.com

Battlefield Medicine in the Korean War

Though the Korean War came to be regarded as a failure by many because of its unsettled conclusion, in one area it was an unreserved success: the care and treatment of wounded soldiers. In World War II, the fatality rate for seriously wounded soldiers was 4.5 percent. In the Korean War, that number was cut almost in half, to 2.5 percent. That success is attributed to the combination of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, or MASH unit, and the aeromedical evacuation system – the casualty evacuation (casevac) and medical evacuation (medevac) helicopter. Both had been developed and used to a limited extent prior to 1950, but it was in the Korean War that both – particularly the helicopter – came into their own, and as Army Maj. William G. Howard wrote, “fundamentally changed the Army’s medical-evacuation doctrine.” Helicopter medevacs transported more than 20,000 casualties during the war. One pilot, 1st Lt. Joseph L. Bowler, set a record of 824 medical evacuations over a 10-month period. Another example tellingly highlights the impact of the helicopter. The Eighth Army surgeon estimated that of the 750 critically wounded soldiers evacuated on Feb. 20, 1951, half would have died if only ground transportation had been used.