HEMET (CNS) - A brush fire erupted this afternoon southeast of Hemet, burning downhill into a drainage canal near homes until Cal Fire aircraft slowed it down. The non-injury blaze was reported about 4:05 p.m. in the area of Marshall Avenue and Valle Heights Road, south of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter were the first to reach the location and initiated runs on the roughly two-acre brusher as it moved downslope, expanding toward an orange grove. Engine and hand crews were making their way toward the blaze as of 4:30 p.m. There was no word on what triggered the fire. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.