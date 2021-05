As of the first of May, the Seattle Kraken were officially an NHL franchise. As of yesterday, they have their first player signed to an NHL contract. The Kraken signed Luke Henman to a three-year ELC starting next season (obviously). Henman was the overage captain of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL (I see they’re stepping on our turf). GM Ron Francis seems to have had his eye on this player since his former team drafted him in 2018 (after he left), but let his rights expire. Looks like Francis finally got his man.