Greetings from the Northfield Arts Guild where we are enjoying the light of longer days and the warmth of a truly connected community. We are looking forward to gathering together more in the days ahead and promoting and participating in what we love — the arts. Art brings people together physically — in the community, at galleries, in classrooms, and performance spaces — and culturally — through its capacity to tell the shared story of our extended community and form connections that highlight our similarities and transcend our differences. Thank you for connecting with the Guild and with each other to lift the arts throughout the region.