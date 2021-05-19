Why Ford Unveiling An Electric F-150 Is A Big Deal
There's a lot riding on the F-150 Lightning, the all-electric pickup that Ford is unveiling Wednesday night. For the company, it represents a big strategic bet on the rise of electric vehicles — one that nearly every rival automaker is also making. And it's also a symbol for the vision of America that President Biden has been promoting: made in America, pairing blue-collar roots and high-tech ambitions, fighting climate change without making compromises.www.apr.org