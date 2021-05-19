newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Why Ford Unveiling An Electric F-150 Is A Big Deal

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a lot riding on the F-150 Lightning, the all-electric pickup that Ford is unveiling Wednesday night. For the company, it represents a big strategic bet on the rise of electric vehicles — one that nearly every rival automaker is also making. And it's also a symbol for the vision of America that President Biden has been promoting: made in America, pairing blue-collar roots and high-tech ambitions, fighting climate change without making compromises.

www.apr.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Electric Cars#Hybrid Cars#Ford Pickups#Tesla Cars#Volvo#Evhybridnoire#African American#Lordstown Motors#Chrysler#Mcdonald#Nike#Ford Enthusiasts#Electric Pickups#Battery Electric Vehicles#Auto Industry#New Cars#Automakers#Truck Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Carsoutdoorx4.com

Ford to Release All-Electric F-150 Lightning Truck

Ford’s smartest, most innovative truck yet will be all-electric and called F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle, combined with the power, payload and towing capability that is the hallmark of all Built Ford Tough trucks. “Every so often, a...
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...
Carsrenewanews.com

Ford reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford has confirmed that it’s using the F-150 Lightning name for its upcoming fully electric F-Series models due starting in 2022. The automaker disclosed little more about the electric F-150 Lightning, but it announced an official reveal date of May 19, and indicated that the model will bring “stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities” to…
CarsGreen Car Reports

Rivian R1T electric pickup: More details about towing, gear tunnel, app-controlled tailgate

As it gets closer to the planned start of customer deliveries, Rivian continues to whet appetites with more details of its R1T electric pickup truck. The company showed off a prototype towing 11,000 pounds in scorching heat last year, and has discussed acceleration and range, but in a recent blog post it released a more complete set of specs, including a 1,155-pound tongue weight for the 2.0-inch Class V receiver hidden behind a panel on the rear bumper.
Dearborn, MIautomotive-fleet.com

Ford Plans To Reveal F-150 Electric Pickup Truck

Ford announced May 10 the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, which it plans to formally reveal nine days later at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Mich., during a livestreamed event, according to a company press release. The F-150 Lightning brings new innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling...
Carsadventure-journal.com

Ford Announces Name, Reveal Date of All-Electric F-150

The Ford F-150 has been sold for 73 years. It’s been the best selling vehicle on the planet for decades. How best selling, you ask? Last year, Ford sold nearly 2,500 F-150s per day, every day. That’s about 105 trucks sold every hour, for 24 hours per day. Mind-boggling, right?...
CarsCarscoops

Europe’s 2021 Toyota Proace City Van Goes Electric With 174-Mile Range

Nearly two years after Toyota first announced its plans to expand its Proace City lineup with electric versions and just months after releasing the larger Proace Verso EV, the Japanese automaker has unveiled the zero-emission versions of its compact light commercial vehicle (LCV) and people carrier. As with the Proace...
BusinessPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Hyundai & Kia spend $7 billion in US electric car push

Hyundai and Kia are pouring billions of dollars into the United States, where they plan to start building electric cars and invest more in futuristic technologies. The South Korean carmakers announced Thursday that they would invest $7.4 billion in the country over the next four years, CNN reports. The funding...
CarsPosted by
The Atlantic

This Is Not a Review of Ford’s New Electric Mustang

Every week, our lead climate reporter brings you the big ideas, expert analysis, and vital guidance that will help you flourish on a changing planet. Sign up to get The Weekly Planet, our guide to living through climate change, in your inbox. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is, at first glance,...
Carsomahanews.net

To counter electric, BMW to roll out hydrogen X5 SUV in 2022

MUNICH, Germany: BMW is introducing a limited series hydrogen fuel-cell powered SUV in 2022 as a zero-emission alternative to electric battery cars, according to the chief executive of the German luxury carmaker. The company is planning to manufacture the zero-emission model of the X5 SUV on a small scale next...
CarsCNET

Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Every electric pickup truck coming

Electric cars are hardly the norm, but automakers big and small believe electric trucks may be the golden ticket to EV acceptance. And boy, there are a ton of them coming. Every few weeks it seems another EV pickup is added to the pipeline, so we here at Roadshow decided to throw out the lasso and round them up. From the Ford F-150 Lightning, to Tesla, to the reborn Hummer, Rivian and everything in between, here is every company that's announced intentions to build one. Whether they all come to market remains to be seen.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is China's Answer To The Ford F-150

China may not be selling any vehicles in North America right now but the region is making a lot of progress. It recently revealed the XPeng P5, one of the world's most advanced EVs, as well as the stylish Zeekr 001 electric shooting brake. But most Americans will be more interested in the new GWM (Great Wall Motors) X Cannon full-size truck that was just revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show. We knew this truck was on its way a few days ago when details of its hybrid powertrain were shared. While the hybrid is indeed part of the package, most people may have a problem digesting the X Cannon's bizarre design.
Dearborn, MImusclecarsandtrucks.com

PRESIDENT BIDEN TO SEE ELECTRIC FORD F-150 LIGHTNING EARLY

Earlier this week, the Ford Motor Company officially announced that the F-150 Lightning will make its debut on May 19. Not to be confused with the muscle truck that once wore the same nameplate, this new Lightning is the long awaited electric-powered variant of America’s favorite pickup. And while we won’t have to wait too much longer to finally lay eyes on the first electric Ford truck, the automaker plans to show it off to a certain VIP a day early. President Joe Biden will be visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on May 18, at which point he will get a chance to sneak a peek at the truck before the rest of us.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Megawatt truck stop, solid-state battery tech, Mach-E OTA updates, Fisker and Sharp: Today’s Car News

Ford is already showing what it plans to do with over-the-air updates and the Mustang Mach-E. A solid-state battery advance claims to tackle a familiar problem with a different solution. A truck stop in California plans to offer no gas or diesel but will have megawatt charging for semis. And Fisker EVs will offer some of the latest interfaces from Sharp. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
CarsArs Technica

A brief look at electric vehicles from the dawn of the automobile age

If it seems that electric cars are the future of the automobile, the same was true more than a century ago. With automakers planning to meet government laws ending new internal combustion engine production by 2035, this year's Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance—which takes place May 20-23 in Florida—is a reminder that electric cars are far from a new idea.
CarsPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Ford Motor Co. Recalls Over Half a Million SUVs

If you drive a Ford SUV, you may want to see if it is one of the ones that is being recalled or the roof, the roof, the roof rails may pop off. It seems like back in 2019 there were recalls once a month from just about every car and truck maker out there. Of course 2020 was a bit different since the pandemic shut most things down, you didn't really hear of any recalls.