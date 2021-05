Fort Hays State University alum Hayden Hutchison is joining the FHSU Foundation as a director of development. “Having known Hayden since his days as a Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship student ambassador, I couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation. “Hayden has a passion for Fort Hays State University and our entrepreneurship programs – it’s clear in every interaction I have ever had with him. He’s also a great listener, a trait I admire.”