newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Three things we learned from Burnley – Liverpool

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool is one win away from a return to the UEFA Champions League after taking care of Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor on Wednesday. The Reds got goals from Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to move level on points with now-fifth-place Leicester City. Andy Robertson had two assists.

soccer.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Nathaniel Phillips
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#Manchester United#Uefa Champions League#Reds#Tottenham Hotspur#The Uefa Champions League#The Premier League Season#Brazilian#Wood And Co#Crystal Palace#Kiwi#Foxes#Championship Sunday#Turf Moor#Relegation Totals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguetotalfootballanalysis.com

Clinical Cavani and persistent Pogba: How Man United can dent Liverpool’s European hopes – tactical analysis

Manchester United vs Liverpool has long been one of the standout fixtures in the English football calendar, and this Sunday will see the 207th competitive meeting between these two fierce rivals. United have stolen a march on Liverpool this season, sitting 13 points ahead in second place, which is quite a reversal from last season, when Liverpool finished as champions, and 33 points in front of their Manchester rival. While United have more or less sewn up second place, they will still be desperate for a win over Liverpool, as much as for bragging rights as to extend the title race to another weekend, as Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace means that a United defeat will crown them as champions with three games to play. Liverpool, on the other hand, need the three points to make up ground on their rivals for a top four spot, and the games are running out for Jurgen Klopp’s men to be able to sneak into the Champions League for next season.
Sportsonefootball.com

Why A Move For Tammy Abraham Would Make Sense For Liverpool

Chelsea will consider selling Tammy Abraham this summer for a fee of £40,000,000. The report from The Telegraph’s Matt Law says that the Blues will look to move on Abraham as well as Olivier Giroud, given both forwards have failed to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel. With Liverpool in need...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds extended Burnley's winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory on Saturday that bolstered their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Klopp defiantly roasts claims Liverpool man has ‘lost everything’

Jurgen Klopp insists Roberto Firmino remains very firmly in Liverpool’s plans for next season after denying suggestions the Brazilian has “lost everything” as the Reds No 9. The Brazilian striker has endured a hugely indifferent season at Anfield. Firmino failed to score for a 14th consecutive game in the Reds’...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino has not 'lost everything' and is confident his poor form will not last 'forever' with Liverpool boss backing misfiring ace to rediscover his scoring touch

Jurgen Klopp has thrown his weight behind misfiring Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino in the midst of his disappointing campaign. The forward has scored just six goals from 43 appearances in all competitions this season and been unable to prevent the now-dethroned former Premier League champions from enduring a horror slump.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton, Burnley target Man Utd keeper Jacob Carney

Manchester United goalkeeper Jacob Carney isn't short of major offers. Carney comes off contract next month and is set to move on. Sunderland, Brighton and Burnley have all offered contracts to Carney, says The Sun, who is set to leave in the summer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Roberto Firmino is heading into the history books 🦷

What do dental hygiene and heading a football have in common?. They’re two things that Roberto Firmino is a master at. The Brazil international has been showing off his radiant smile at Old Trafford this evening after scoring yet another headed goal for Liverpool.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Rodrigo strikes twice as Leeds run riot against lacklustre Burnley

Leeds turned on the style in the second half as they swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.