newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Government

Hearing postponed for Dabob Bay area

By Leader news staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA public hearing for the transfer of up to 826 acres of forestlands into the Department of Natural Resources-managed Dabob Bay Natural Resources Conservation Area has been postponed until a later date. An email sent out by the agency Monday noted that due to technical issues, DNR would be postponing...

www.ptleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
City
Quilcene, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Area#Land Area#Dnr#Wa#Common School Trust#Hearing#Equally Valued Parcels#Mailed Comments#Recreation#State Ownership#Forestlands#Wish#Technical Issues#Attn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington GovernmentPeninsula Daily News

Jefferson County candidate filing begins today

PORT TOWNSEND — The first day of the five-day candidate filing period for the Nov. 2 general election is today. Several hopefuls already have registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) to allow them to collect campaign contributions. The candidate filing period for the 46 positions in Jefferson County...
Washington GovernmentPeninsula Daily News

ACAC seeks projects for next grant cycle

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Accessible Community Advisory Committee, (ACAC) is looking for additional projects for the next grant cycle. Since 2015, the county has received more than $168,000 in funding for projects in education, access and barrier removal. Some past projects that have qualified for grants include: improved...
Washington GovernmentPeninsula Daily News

Port initiates Quilcene outreach

QUILCENE — Port of Port Townsend commissioners and staff have launched a public outreach campaign in Quilcene, hoping to hear from community members regarding the future of the Herb Beck Marina. The outreach effort will be conducted through an online questionnaire and in over-the-phone and in-person interviews with residents over...
Washington GovernmentPeninsula Daily News

EYE ON JEFFERSON: County considers cellular tower lease

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider leasing space at the county fairgrounds to Verizon for a cellular communications tower when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday. To join the meeting go to https://zoom.us/j/9377784 1705. To view the meeting live go to www.co.jefferson.wa.us and follow the links under “Quick Links: Videos of Meetings-Streaming Live.” To listen only call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.
Washington GovernmentSequim Gazette

Olympic Peninsula health officers worry about mask directive

Those who are fully vaccinated have been assured by federal and state authorities that they can safely refrain from wearing masks in many indoor settings. In response, some retailers, including Walmart, have dropped their requirement that customers wear masks. Employees who want to go maskless must prove they have been fully vaccinated, but how do the retailers know the status of the customers?
Washington GovernmentPeninsula Daily News

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — In-person meeting Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101). This week features an update on Lefties baseball. • Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. This...
Washington Governmentseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington GovernmentPeninsula Daily News

Maskless on the Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — Masking requirements are being loosened in Clallam and Jefferson counties in varying degrees in the wake of federal and state pronouncements last week about COVID-19. But a dwindling COVID-19 vaccination rate threatens Clallam County’s chances for reopening businesses by June 30, a statewide goal set last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Washington Governmentnbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington GovernmentPort Townsend Leader

2021 will be a big year for Jefferson County elections

The official start of the 2021 Election — Candidate Filing Week — starts May 17. Three of seven Port Townsend City Council positions will be up for election this year: Position 1, Position 2 and Position 5. All have four-year terms. A majority of positions on the board of commissioners...
wa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington GovernmentPosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Washington GovernmentSequim Gazette

Inslee: Open for business by end of June

COVID-19 restrictions on businesses are likely to be lifted on June 30, and state masking restrictions for fully vaccinated people have been loosened to follow federal guidelines, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. “Our state, most of our businesses, will stay at 50 percent capacity for indoor activities. But on June...