OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with our COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts. As of May 3, more than 5,642,156 doses of vaccine have been given across the state, which is nearly 81% of the 6,967,540 doses that have been delivered to our providers and federal partnership programs. More than 39% of people in Washington eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard under the vaccines tab, which is updated three times per week.