Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,502 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott has done something nice. They have extended my stay certificates which were set to expire in August of 2021 to 2022. That’s good news because I have retired from traveling (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel & Air TPOL Retiring From Travel). However, like Keyser Söze, I can’t enjoy retirement while I have matters pending. Of note, I have to requalify for Titanium Elite. Why do I have to qualify? I have no idea. Marriott, like most hotel chains, has killed its points program with devaluation after devaluation (see Booking Miami: I’m as Frugal As Ever). Add in the inability to churn and it is hard to see how I can stay flush with Marriott points. Still, with only 7 stays to Titanium and 5 stay certificates, I might as well finish what I started and stay Elite for 2022: The Year of Status.