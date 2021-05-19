newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Wednesday update: Oswego County virus cases up seven to 7,975

By From STAFF REPORTS ocweeeklies@oswegonews.com
nny360.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, May 19, that seven additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,975. There are currently 115 active positive cases.

www.nny360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#County Officials#Health Officials#The Health Department#Suny Oswego#Laker Hall#The Oswego County Office#Supervising Public Health#Barnes Dr#Positive Cases#Vaccinated Today#Vaccination#Hospitalization#Gastrointestinal Illness#Severe Illness#Symptoms#Violations#Social Services Division#School Id#Birth Certificate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Governmentiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Governmentoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Governmentnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Governmentiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Governmentoswegocountynewsnow.com

Half of New York adults fully vaccinated

OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8...
Governmentnny360.com

Oswego County launches recognition program during National Volunteer Month

OSWEGO — April was recognized as National Volunteer Month and communities across the U.S. are taking another opportunity to thank people for their sacrifice and endurance. “I’ve said this before,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Public health is not a ‘9-to-5’ job, and we simply could not do all that we have been able to without the generosity of time and effort from our volunteers. For the last year, they have joined us to answer calls to the phone bank, conduct contact tracing and other office tasks, work the many vaccination and testing clinics we’ve held, and donated homemade masks for the community. Without them, these critical operations would not run as smoothly as they have.”
Governmentoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Health marks 140th year

OSWEGO — Oswego Health is marking its 140th anniversary, looking back at its beginning in 1881 as a group of community-minded residents gathered for the specific purpose: starting a hospital. “A look back to the initial board minutes reveals that the founders had concerns, not unlike those in healthcare today,”...
Educationnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
GovernmentPosted by
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 5 – May 11

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 123 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week. “According to the CDC, the County’s seven-day accumulated new case reports are less than 94.8 per 100,000 people, and its community transmission rate has lowered to ‘substantial,’” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still, to achieve a solid downward trend and make our communities safer, we need to continue following the CDC’s guidance and practice preventive measures.”
Crime & Safetynny360.com

Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 14. Heather M. Babcock, 29, of 4922 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, and Scott L. Evans, 36, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 27. Mr. Evans...
GovernmentPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Proclaims Police Officer Week

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a proclamation marking the week of May 9 through May 15 as Police Officer Week. The occasion was first proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to recognize the many law enforcement professionals who protect and serve this country’s citizens. Day-in and day-out, police officers work tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods, schools and families safe; knowing the risk to their own lives and the sacrifice they may have to make.
Healthiheartoswego.com

Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health Earns Two National Awards

Oswego Health is proud to share that the Center for Wound Healing has recently been recognized nationally for its commitment to patient care. Physicians, leaders, and clinicians at Oswego Hospital gathered today to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award, which was given to the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health. This Center has scored in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. This award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.
EducationPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga CC Partners with School Districts for ECHS Program

A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at Fulton City...
GovernmentTimes Union

Oswego County Joins the Empire State Purchasing Group by BidNet Direct

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Oswego County is joining BidNet Direct’s Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities for county government projects on the online system. BidNet Direct’s Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location that connects participating local government...
SocietyPosted by
Oswego County Today

OCO Honors Greater Syracuse Association Of REALTORS®

FULTON – More than 20 years ago the Oswego County Chapter of Realtors began a mission to make the holiday season a little brighter for homeless youth in need in our community. Under the direction of Marilyn Boyzuick the group created and orchestrated an auction to benefit Oswego County Opportunities...