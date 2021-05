Hey, if you can build a high-end toaster, you should have no problem making and selling an Android handset, right? According to toaster company Balmuda (via Nikkei Asia), the high-end toaster manufacturer, whose toasters stand out in Japan thanks to unique designs and features, is turning to the smartphone market. The company, which does not own any production facilities, expects its manufacturing partner Kyocera to start churning out handsets by this coming November.