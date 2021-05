Gather 'round, y'all. We have to talk about something that's been weighing on my mind for quite some time. We have to talk about the chaos that is San Antonio mascots. Sure, the Spurs Coyote in all his influencer glory seems like the obvious choice for most extreme. His eyeballs pop off and he probably has Gritty on speed dial for whenever he's really in the mood for a rager, but I'm not entirely sure that cuts it these days.