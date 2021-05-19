newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown Daily Times

One COVID-19 death reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as tri-county virus cases rise by 55

By Times staff report
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jp3s_0a4t4XqL00
Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

One COVID-19-related death was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as the number of new virus cases rose by 55 across the tri-county area.

The three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 212.

Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,028. One death was reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 3.2%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 11, for a new total of 6,779.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 18 to 161, while hospitalizations decreased by one, to two patients.

There are six people in precautionary quarantine and 393 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 86 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported 17 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,393. No deaths were reported.

Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.

There are currently 102 known active cases in the county, an increase of 11 from Tuesday, and a total of 7,195 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 320,994 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,326. No deaths were reported.

A total of 58 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of one from Tuesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.

A total of 2,238 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of eight since Tuesday, resulting in 58 known active cases in the county. There are 134 people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
2K+
Followers
184
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virus#Covid 19#Tri#Public Health#Jefferson County#Covid#St Lawrence County#Confirmed Cases#Hospitalizations#Precautionary Quarantine#Mandatory Quarantine#Recoveries#Rose#Mandatory Isolations#Isolation
Related
Wisconsin GovernmentWatertown Daily Times

Jefferson County prepares to vaccinate adolescents

JEFFERSON — With federal authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine extended to adolescents on Monday and state approval slated imminently, Jefferson County Health Department is preparing to vaccinate 12- through 15-year-olds. Another whole group becoming eligible for the vaccine will help greatly in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing...
Wisconsin Governmenthngnews.com

County prepares to vaccinate adolescents, clinic set May 20

JEFFERSON — With federal authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine extended to adolescents on Monday and state approval slated imminently, the Jefferson County Health Department is preparing to vaccinate 12- through 15-year-olds. Another whole group becoming eligible for the vaccine will help greatly in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and...
Wisconsin Governmentnbc15.com

Jefferson Co. Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic for 12-15 year-olds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Health Dept. plans to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for children between 12 and 15 years old. Health officials announced the clinic Wednesday in anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Dept. of Health Services signing off in the coming days. On Tuesday, JCHD’s counterparts in Rock Co. predicted both agencies will have completed their reviews and given their final approval sometime next week.
Wisconsin Crime & Safetywclo.com

Sheriff’s office warns of bold day-time burglaries

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing series of bold, day-time, home burglaries. Officials say residents are being lured from their homes by a man claiming utility work is planned for the area. While outside discussing property lines and work locations, authorities believe an accomplice steals items from inside the home. Burglaries have occurred in the Towns of Jefferson, Concord, and Ixonia. Authorities recommend asking to see a company photo identification card from anyone, and don’t allow them to draw you away from your house.
Wisconsin GovernmentDaily Reporter

Federal money to go to demolition of a dozen flood-prone properties in Jefferson County

Jefferson County will use federal money to help pay for the demolition of a dozen properties prone to flooding in Fort Atkinson and Milton. Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced plans Tuesday to use $1.5 million to acquire and demolish 12 properties along the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong floodplains. Jefferson County plans to convert the properties into open park space to avoid possible costs associated with a future flood.
Wisconsin Crime & SafetyWatertown Daily Times

Jefferson's Reinel was law enforcement pioneer

JEFFERSON — The death of 99-year-old law enforcement groundbreaker Ella Reinel, believed to have been the first female sheriff in Wisconsin, has elicited tribute from her former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “The passing of Ella (Reinel) is certainly sad news,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said Tuesday. “She and...
Wisconsin GovernmentWatertown Daily Times

Jefferson County receives $1.53 million flood mitigation grant

FORT ATKINSON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and Wisconsin Emergency Management announced Friday that Jefferson County has been awarded $1,530,596 in Pre-Disaster Mitigation funds for the acquisition and demolition of 12 flood-prone properties in the county. Since the buyout program’s inception in 1995, the...
Wisconsin GovernmentDaily Jefferson County Union

Watertown area has new option for air medical transport

HARTFORD — LifeNet Inc. has announced that part of air medical service provider Air Methods will now be serving the Dodge and Jefferson County areas in cases where medical trauma transports to regional medical centers are needed. LifeNet Inc, a division of Air Methods, announced that LifeNet 3-2 will now...
Wisconsin GovernmentWatertown Daily Times

Governor proclaims ADRC month

Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed May 2021 as Aging and Disability Resource Center month. This proclamation recognizes that, like all Wisconsin residents, aging and older adults and people with disabilities desire and deserve to live with dignity, security, and maximum independence and quality of life. Wisconsin’s ADRCs have become a...
Wisconsin Governmenthngnews.com

Jefferson County residents robbed while home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is reporting recent burglaries while residents are at home. The burglaries occured in the towns of Jefferson, Concord and Ixonia. In all cases a lone male suspect approached the occupants of the homes and advised them that utility work was going on in the area.
Wisconsin GovernmentInsurance Journal

Wisconsin County to Get $1.5M in Flood Mitigation Funds from FEMA

Jefferson County, Wisconsin, has been has been awarded $1,530,596 in Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The award, announced by FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) is to be used for the acquisition and demolition of 12 flood prone properties in the county. According to...