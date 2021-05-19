One COVID-19 death reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as tri-county virus cases rise by 55

Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

One COVID-19-related death was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County as the number of new virus cases rose by 55 across the tri-county area.

The three-county area’s virus-related death toll rose to 212.

Jefferson County added 29 COVID cases to its total Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,028. One death was reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate decreased to 3.2%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 11, for a new total of 6,779.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County increased by 18 to 161, while hospitalizations decreased by one, to two patients.

There are six people in precautionary quarantine and 393 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 86 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported 17 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,393. No deaths were reported.

Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.

There are currently 102 known active cases in the county, an increase of 11 from Tuesday, and a total of 7,195 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 320,994 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported nine new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,326. No deaths were reported.

A total of 58 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of one from Tuesday — and there are currently three people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.

A total of 2,238 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of eight since Tuesday, resulting in 58 known active cases in the county. There are 134 people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.