Doxim Announces New Customer Engagement Management Platform Release, with Innovations to Reduce Friction and Accelerate Processing

By PRWeb
 3 hours ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the Spring 2021 release of its market-leading Customer Engagement Management (CEM) Platform. “The release includes key features to help bank and credit union staff serve customers...

Doxim Announces that Mainstreet Credit Union Will Increase Adoption of Its Digital Solutions with Self-Service Account & Loan Origination

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider, serving regulated markets including healthcare, financial services, and utilities, today announced a technology partnership with Mainstreet Credit Union. Mainstreet Credit Union will become a leader in digital self-service, as it commences the implementation of Doxim Self-Service Account & Loan Origination.
