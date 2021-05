Once again, another school year is in its final months and the annual budget newsletters have been mailed by school districts imploring voters to vote “Yes” and pass the budget. For the past few months, as a taxpayer in both the Oswego City and Fulton City School Districts, I have followed both budgeting processes closely and used it as an opportunity to gauge both the strategic direction of the school districts as well as adherence to a budgeting process that follows sound operating principles.