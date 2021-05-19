Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Psoriasis Treatment

HOUSTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCAHU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about May 17, 2021, the holders of the Company's units (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock (the "Common Stock") and warrants (the "Warrants") included in the Units. The Common Stock and Warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "LCA" and "LCAHW", respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LCAHU". No fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Common Stock and Warrants.